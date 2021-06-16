Get An Up-Close Look At Drake’s Ultimate Flex: His Own Private Jet

Social media has been graced with a video tour of Drake’s ballerific private jet, and fans got a firsthand look at how “6 God” likes to fly the friendly skies.

The 44-second clip walks you through his $185 million Boeing 767, appropriately named “Air Drake,” and we see several adequately sized private rooms, mirrors and gold fixtures aplenty, many plush seats, and some of Drizzy’s pals enjoying a card game. Our guide, whom we can deduce isn’t Drake, finishes with a view of the plane’s theater room, which has ten leather seats where the crew can kick back with a classic in-flight movie like Big Momma’s House.

The website Simple Flying reported on Drake’s snazzy jet two years ago, when he first received it as a gift from the Canadian overnight air cargo services company Cargojet. Ajay Virmani, president, and CEO of the $3.3-billion organization, said in a 2019 statement, “We are very excited to partner with Drake as our ambassador and assisting him with his logistical needs and requirements… We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake, and this partnership has grown organically between both parties.”

“Supporting homegrown businesses has always been a top priority of mine,” Drizzy tweeted back when news of the deal originally made headlines in 2019. “[S]o when an opportunity came up to get involved with Cargojet, a great Canadian company I was honored to do so.” He even posted a video to his IG and let us know how much (or how little) money he had to drop to make this happen. “No rental, no timeshare,” he said.

Virmani has poked some fun at his partnership with the rapper, too. “You know Drake’s song about starting on the bottom?” he said in a press release this past December. “He and I like to joke about it, because I started at the top. I started on the 52nd floor of the Toronto-Dominion bank tower.”

But Drake has been putting the 767 to great use lately. This past Friday, he and son Adonis flew from T-Dot to Los Angeles and linked up with LeBron James so they could watch James’ son Bronny in a high school playoff game.

When he hasn’t been jetting around, Drake has been putting the finishing touches on his long-awaited album, Certified Lover Boy. He was at this weekend’s Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI, and talk turned to whether he would also make an appearance at this year’s Summer Madness, which normally takes place in early September.

“I’ll be there,” he told host Nunu Nellz. But then Drake let another detail slip. “My album will be out by then.” But we’ve heard that line before, so let’s wait and see.