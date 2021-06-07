Drake Trolls Klay Thompson’s Hilarious & Viral Boat Ride Video

Golden State Warriors swingman Klay Thompson has not been on a basketball court for two full years, rehabbing a torn ACL from 2019 and a ruptured Achilles tendon which he suffered last year. Nevertheless, the 3x NBA champ showered his off-and-on rival Drake with some words of praise during a recent IG Live video, and Drizzy showed some love back with his own video imitating Thompson’s shoutout.

“Shout out Drake, artist of the decade, man that’s impressive,” Thompson screamed while driving his boat in the San Francisco Bay. “We had a little beef you know, had the city turned up, that’s my last taste of hoops man. NBA Finals, I miss it, there’s nothing like the Finals yo, nothing like it.”

The 6 God and Thompson’s Warriors had some friction during the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship run. After the Raptors Game 1 win, Drizzy had some words for perennial lightning rod Draymond Green. But when the Warriors immediately evened the series and handed Toronto a loss in Game 2, Thompson and then-Warriors forward Kevin Durant waited outside the locker rooms to hit Drake with some trash talk of their own. In fact, things became tense enough to the extent that Pusha T’s “Story of Adidon” would get played at Oracle Arena when the Warriors warmed up for home games.

However, when Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6, the Golden State Warriors’ championship hopes were effectively dashed. Although the injury guaranteed Toronto would win the chip, Drake was upset with the turn of events and stood up to applaud Thompson’s valiant efforts.

The Raptors may not be where they were in 2019, but basketball fans can’t wait for Thompson’s return this season and some more friendly beef between the Warriors forward and Champagne Papi.