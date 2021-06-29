“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Teams Up With McDonald’s and Diamond Supply For New Collection

When the first Space Jam debuted in 1996, the franchise linked up with McDonald’s and released a collectible set of Happy Meals toys that remain a popular memory in the restaurant’s legacy, so much so that even Bugs Bunny returned to celebrate Mickey D’s 40th anniversary. With the upcoming release of Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16, the Golden Arches are back and worked alongside skateboard brand Diamond Supply Co. to unveil “something out of this world.”

On July 3 at 9 a.m. PT, exclusively on DiamondSupplyCo.com and at Diamond Supply’s flagship L.A. store, a custom collection of gear inspired by A New Legacy will be available to fans of LeBron James‘ new flick.

Last year, Diamond Supply Co. teamed up with Space Jam and the NBA for All-Star Weekend in Chicago for an exclusive capsule collection ; Looney Toons icons like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Taz repped league franchises such as the Knicks, Lakers, and the Warriors. This time around, however, Lola Bunny is confirmed to be making an appearance with Bugs and Taz as well.

“We’re beyond excited to work with McDonald’s on these one-of-a-kind jerseys celebrating Space Jam: A New Legacy,” said Nick Tershay , Diamond Supply Co.’s owner and founder. “This is an important moment in time and we are thrilled to be a part of the new film and share this collection with our fans.”

Along with the jerseys will be matching shorts, hoodies, tees, and loungewear, all ranging in size from small through 2XL.

Make your way to 447 N. Fairfax Ave. on Saturday, July 3 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, or visit DiamondSupplyCo.com , to be among the first to get your hands on the McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection.

Get a look at the entire offering below: