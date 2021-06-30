Live Sports App ‘Buzzer’ Secures $20 Million In Investments From Naomi Osaka, J. Cole, & More [Details]

There’s a new streaming service for live sports events on its way, and some of your faves have gotten in early and invested in the app.

According to reports, Buzzer secured investments from the likes of Naomi Osaka, J. Cole, and more. From Variety:

“Buzzer’s $20 million in Series A funding was led by existing investor Sapphire Sport and new investor Canaan Partners. The company said ‘substantial new investments’ came from individuals from across sports, business and entertainment. The laundry list of backers includes: LaMelo Ball, Devin Booker, J. Cole, Wayne Gretzky, DeAndre Hopkins, Sabrina Ionescu, Michael Jordan, Patrick Mahomes, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Renee Montgomery, Naomi Osaka and Bobby Wagner. Also participating in the round were early investors including VC firm Lerer Hippeau and SoFi CEO Anthony Noto (former Twitter CFO).”

Buzzer ahas already partnered with NBA League Pass, PGA Tour, and NHL for the much-needed app that will provide a “‘seamless user and viewing experience’ by aggregating live sports streaming rights and letting users to set up customized alerts based on their preferences,” Variety reports.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LIV champion, reportedly said in a statement: “There’s nothing more exciting than a close game or buzzer beater — those are the moments we live for as players. Buzzer ensures fans never miss these moments in real-time and helps us make our connections with them stronger, especially with younger, mobile-first sports fans. I believe Buzzer represents the future of live sports and I’m thrilled to join them on their journey.”

Buzzer is reportedly available to download on Apple and Android devices, but is still in an “early access release phase.” Will you be using the app? Chime in.