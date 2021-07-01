Nike SB Unveils The “Tokyo Olympic Pack” Dunks With Japanese Flair

Skateboarding is in the Olympics for the first time ever, and Nike is ready to show out.

The swoosh is the official sponsorship for several countries this year and is making sure they’ve got four clean options to rock while grinding. Sticking with its most iconic SB silhouette –the Nike Dunk with a padded tongue– the four pairs were designed with the help of Parra, Quartersnacks, Bandai Gundam, and FTC.

First up is the Parra pair that covers the upper with pops of blue, red, and violet that match the kits that the Dutch artist designed.

“When we talked to Piet about the designs, we asked him, ‘Take what’s happening in Tokyo out of the picture for a second; if you were to make a kit on your own, what would it be?’” says Donavan Harris, the Nike Design Lead for the kits of the inspiration.

The influence of Tokyo continues with the Bandai Gundam collaboration, which pays homage to the famous Japanese toy of the same name. The pair will come in two colorways and interchangeable swooshes, which nod to the toy’s customizability.

FTC takes their Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration another direction with inspiration from Japanese bathhouses with embossed leather to look like tiles and blue suede that resembles crystal clear water. Lastly is the Quartersnacks design that outfits the upper with a zebra stripes pattern, which is said to remind you of the junk food and skate culture on the streets of New York City.

An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but the collection is expected to drop in time for the Tokyo Games, which commence July 23.