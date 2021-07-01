Drake Aims To Live A Carbon Neutral Lifestyle With Help From Eco-Finance Startup ‘Aspiration’ [Details]

Drake is branching out, as new reports state he’s recently signed on as an investor and collaborator with sustainability and financial services startup Aspiration.

Drizzy isn’t the only high profile name to invest in the company. Yahoo! Entertainment states — Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr., and Orlando Bloom have also provided their financial support. The rapper’s partnership reportedly “goes deeper than financial backing,” however.

From Yahoo!:

“He will use Aspiration’s personal and enterprise services to monitor and cut down his own carbon footprint, the company’s execs say, with the hope of making his personal life carbon neutral. Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg declined to give specifics on how much Drake invested. But, on the collaboration front, Sanberg says his team is working with Drake — whose environmental footprint is larger than the average person’s, given the star’s frequent travel and Hollywood lifestyle — to cut down his environmental footprint.”

And, just how will Aspiration achieve this feat?

“The way we deliver carbon neutrality for Drake or larger partners of that size is with the extra analysis our team applies to all the things they’re doing in their lives,” Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg says. “They give us information with travel and activities that’ll have a carbon footprint, and then we draw on our reforestation program in excess of what we’d do for an everyday consumer. But fundamentally, we’re delivering the same outcome for them as we can deliver for anyone who wants to open an Aspiration credit card, and that’s knowing they’re aligning their money and their values.”

Sanberg, who calls Drake the most influential artist in the world, is hoping Aspiration is the beginning of a new trend.

“Aspiration’s approach to climate change is really inspiring and I hope together we can help to motivate and create awareness,” Drake said in his own statement, adding that he believes Aspiration has found ” a simple way to offer everyone the ability to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Stay tuned!