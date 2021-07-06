Jordan Brand Shows Love To Paris’ Basketball Culture With 2021 Quai 54 Collection

Jordan Brand has returned to show love for France.

Dubbed the Quai 54 collection, Jordan routinely pays homage to the basketball culture of the streets of Paris, with a few exclusive colorways and gear to match. 2021 is no different, as the Air Jordan XXXV Low, the Air Jordan I Low, and the Air Jordan V mid are all getting some extra love this time around. All three pairs are draped in black, red, and white, with the Vs being the most striking with a traditionally reflective tongue, red plastic reinforcing the laces, and black midsole.

All three silhouettes feature patterned laces for a signature look that is about more than just a style moment.

“This year, we created a ‘Quai 54’ graphic motif inspired by traditional West African fabric patterns,” says Thibaut de Longeville, co-founder of Quai 54. “We wanted to modernize the look, add some Parisian flair, and ultimately match the energy of the event and its incredible community.”

The collection’s clothing may be even more head-turning as Jordan Brand unveils a new jersey for the French men and women’s national team. The rest is rounded out by a sportswear collection of hoodies, T-shirts, jackets, and shorts that draw from the jersey’s design.

“Playing for our country under the legacy of Jordan Brand is special,” says Marine Johannès, guard for the French Women’s National Team. “We can’t wait to wear the new jersey and let the colors of France shine.”

Luckily you won’t have to wait long to cop any pieces, as they drop July 8 at the Paris House of Innovation and July 10 on nike.com.

Get a better look at the entire collection in the gallery below.