CASSIUS GEMS: Meet Johanna Leia, The Woman Drake Allegedly Caught On A Date With At Dodger’s Stadium

While we still wait for Certified Lover Boy to drop, Drake is out here renting out whole baseball stadiums just for dates, and Twitter can’t help but be messy with the woman he was caught creeping with.

Drake has always been relatively private when it comes to his dating life, but sometimes, he gets put out there. This time the Toronto rapper was caught on a very lavish date at Dodger Stadium with a table and bar set up along the third baseline with a special lady.

We would have never known this all went down had it not been for ABC 7’s Chris Cristi spotting Drizzy and his special young lady from the news chopper and sharing his discovery on Twitter. In the tweet featuring two photos of Drizzy, one of them with the rapper looking directly up at the helicopter, the caption read, “.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third baseline at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy.”

Now, this normally would have been a harmless situation. Still, eagle-eyed Twitter users believe Drake was on a lavish date with Johanna Leia, the mother of high school basketball prospect Amari Bailey. He also happens to be Bronny James’ teammate on Sierra Canyon.

What makes this even more interesting is because Drake has been attending Sierra Canyon games with LeBron James recently, so it would appear Drizzy shot his shot at Bailey’s mom during one of his many appearances on the sidelines with Bron.

Understandably, we don’t blame Drake at all, Leia who describes herself as a mother and entrepreneur in her bio, is absolutely stunning.

But we can show you better than we can tell you. You can peep more photos of Drake’s new alleged boo in the gallery below.

Photo: Cassy Athena / Getty