Meg Thee Stallion & Cordae Front The Latest BAPE x COACH Collection

Meg Thee Stallion is having one hell of a year.

Not only did she rack up a few Grammys back in March, but her partnership with Coach finally has some new offerings. Coach is collaborating with BAPE once again to put out some fire sneakers, clothing, and even some accessories.

Meg isn’t the only star to front the new campaign– Cordae and Kōki, who are also donning the gear in the newly dropped photos. The two storied brands take Coach’s classic all-over C pattern and infuse it with the BAPE APE HEAD logo to seamlessly mesh the two for jackets, a bucket hat, and purse that can be seen on Meg Thee Stallion, Cordae, and Kōki.

Elsewhere are cobranded t-shirts, t-shirts, backpacks, a crop top, and a special made 1-of-1 piece for the Houston Hottie’s dog that sadly won’t be available to the masses.

The offering serves as a dope follow-up to the original collection dropped in January, which Quincy and Michael B. Jordan showcased.

“BAPE® presents BAPE® x Coach, a collaboration between America’s original house of leather and the pioneers of Japanese streetwear. The collection of leather goods and ready-to-wear represents a fusion of the established codes of both brands, and celebrates the unique attitudes of their hometowns, New York City and Tokyo,” read the press release. “Bold and playful, BAPE® x Coach channels the labels’ shared spirit of authentic self-expression and unexpected urban style. This collaborated collection melds the sensibilities of both BAPE® and Coach across outerwear, footwear, and leather goods.”

The new collection will drop on Saturday, July 24, on Coach’s website. but you check out more photos in the gallery below