Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As First Rapper To Cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Megan Thee Stallion’s year just continues to get better.

The Houston Hottie has officially made history as the first rapper to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. She even keeps things lowkey by rocking an affordable Fashion Nova bathing suit that she revealed on social media. Meg took to Instagram to talk about how much the moment means to her.

“I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life,” Megan wrote in celebration. “It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE.”

Meg recognized the history-making cover and harkened back to another moment– when SI put Tyra Banks on the cover, which made her the first Black woman to accomplish that feat back in 1997.

“My earliest memory of a SI Swimsuit cover was Tyra,” Megan told PEOPLE. “I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this girl looks like me!’ Here is this stunning Black woman owning her curves, and it made a big impact. It made me think, maybe I can be on the cover of SI Swim one day. And guess what — I am!”

Sports Illustrated continued to break barriers with this year’s other covers as well–tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is the first Black female athlete to appear on an SI Swimsuit cover, and actress Leyna Bloom is the first transgender cover star.

The issue will hit newsstands on July 22, but you can check out the hottest shots from Meg’s shoot in the gallery below.