Megan Thee Stallion Is Offering One Lucky Student a Free Ride to the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion “helping [her] hotties pursue their dreams” with the announcement that she is holding a contest to win a full, four-year scholarship to the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports,, and Entertainment. Launched in collaboration with the Brooklyn campus of Long Island University, the Roc Nation School is scheduled to open its doors for the first time in the fall of 2021. Attendees can pursue undergraduate degrees in disciplines like sports management, entrepreneurship, and music technology, among others.

“If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory,” said Megan in an official statement. “It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose.”

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez spoke about the value of opening Roc Nation in Brooklyn, the hometown of Roc Nation founder and billionaire hip-hop entrepreneur Jay-Z. “Pursuing higher education is an investment in one’s future. This partnership, envisioned alongside LIU President Dr. Cline, is a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond,” she said when news of the school first broke in August of last year. “We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

Megan will also partake in the school’s “Industry Expert Speaker Series,” where she will share her industry knowledge and experiences with Roc Nation School students. Acclaimed music producer 9th Wonder, who has taught at Harvard University and later returned to his home state to teach at North Carolina Central University, was also announced as a member of the staff. He will be a visiting professor and artist-in-residence at the Roc Nation School, and he will educate students on the history of hip-hop as well as walk them through the process of how albums are made.

Megan’s scholarship is open to transfer students as well as first-year enrollees, and any resident of the United States is eligible to apply. Visit apply.liu.edu/rn to complete and submit your form before Thursday, July 15, 2021.