Boo’d Up: Issa Rae Marries Louis Diame In The South Of France, Twitter Shows Nothing But Love

One of Hollywood’s brightest young stars is officially boo’d up.

Actress Issa Rae, who usually keeps her private life under wraps, took to Instagram to reveal that she’s married. The gallery is full of photos of Rae flexing in a custom Vera Wang dress and her bonding with her bridesmaids, while the last three are solely of her and her husband, Louis Diame, who’s rocking a velvet Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. Diame is reportedly a Senegalese Businessman.

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” she captioned the gallery. “Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

The venue tagged in the photos is Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, an insanely popular French holiday destination for the rich and famous. Take a look at the gorgeous photos of the wedding above as we congratulate the newly married couple.

Rae first rose to fame back in 2011 thanks to her YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl which followed her character J as her flings and coworkers consistently put her in uncomfortable situations that she’d have to wiggle herself out of. After the success of the series, she created Insecure, which currently lives on HBO. The show follows Issa’s relationships with friends, family, and more as they all navigate through the ups and downs of life through the lens of Black America.

“The second [important thing about making Insecure] was just the core of it: Making sure that the title character was this flawed, regular, human black person. I didn’t want to have high stakes; I didn’t want it to be high concept. I just wanted it to be a regular story about black people,” she told Vox in 2016.

The show premiered in 2016 and the upcoming fifth season –set to air later this year– will be it’s last.

Check out how Twitter is reacting to the news below: