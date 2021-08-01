Drake & LeBron James To Executive Produce “Black Ice,” Documentary On Hockey and Race

Drake is working with LeBron James and Maverick Carter to executive produce a documentary called Black Ice. The movie will explore the strained relationship between professional hockey and its Black players, going as far back as the all-Black Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes through the present-day NHL. Canadian filmmaker Hubert Davis, son of former Harlem Globetrotter Mel Davis and known for his Oscar-nominated short film Hardwood, will be in the director’s chair for this project.

“I was not only surprised but inspired to learn about the stories of the often overlooked and unheralded Black pioneers of hockey,” said Davis in a statement. “I think it is more important than ever before for all generations, particularly young people of colour, to understand and see the diverse faces who have contributed and shaped one the essential fabrics of our country.”

Professional hockey has historically been hostile towards its Black players, whether via the players or fans, both overtly and silently, and the NHL manages to continue the trend. As recently as last year, the league was so colorblind that even the commercials created to celebrate Black History Month, and as part of the NHL’s “Hockey is For Everyone” initiative, featured zero Black players.

James‘ production firm The SpringHill Company, co-founded with longtime friend and business partner Mav Carter, will work with Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment to bring Black Ice to life. Uninterrupted Canada, a joint venture between SpringHill and Drizzy that brings the Uninterrupted platform to “The Great White North,” will be in charge of the documentary.

“This project presents a rich opportunity to explore a remarkable part of sports history,” said Uninterrupted Canada’s Chief Content Officer Vinay Virmani. “Despite the hardships and struggles, this story is about resilience and how society views itself today while offering a path forward to a more equitable and inclusive future.”