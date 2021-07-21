Drake’s Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” Collaboration Seen in Wild As Album Release Date Remains Unknown

Drake has spent almost two years teasing fans with the pending release of his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, and more than eleven months have passed since the popular lead single “Laugh Now Cry Later” hit the airwaves. Drizzy has given hints that the album might finally drop before the end of the summer, but there is one CLB-related piece of merch that might be on the way to shelves already be on the way.

There are photos of a crisp white Certified Lover Boy x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker making the rounds over the internet, courtesy of Toronto artist Levi Bent-Lee‘s IG, and there are some differences from your standard AF1 that should keep the 6 God’s fans satisfied and fashionable in advance of the album.

The silhouette remains the same but premium tumbled leather was used for the shoe’s upper instead of the AF1’s regular offering. And instead of sporting the usual “Air” logo, the shoe has the inscription “Love You Forever” embossed and written in cursive along its midsole. Additionally, if you look even closer, you can see that the usual stars on the sole are replaced with hearts.

Drake has been known to have limited runs of footwear produced exclusively for family and friends, and neither he nor the Swoosh has confirmed if the sneakers are official. However, the rumors are the Certified Lover Boy x AF1 Low is scheduled for a Fall drop, around the same time as the album and Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra. So let us know what you think of the kicks, and we’ll keep you posted as more news of the shoes –and the record– comes out.