Homecoming: Kemba Walker Plans On Signing With NY Knicks, MSG Twitter Rejoices

New York is having an exciting 24 hours.

First, legendary New York rap groups The Lox and The Diplomats went hit for hit in Verzuz, and now Kemba Walker is returning to the city. Yup, the point guard plans on signing with the New York Knicks.

Walker is a native of New York and was a product of Rice High School, home of other top-notch athletes, and stayed in the Tri-state area for college when he attended UCONN.

According to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Walker has accepted a buy-out with the Oklahoma City Thunder and will pocket nearly $8 million a year with his hometown team.

While many still consider Walker a valuable player, his hefty four-year, $140 million deal signed with the Hornets still had two years and $74 million left on it, making him a huge financial risk for any interested clubs.

The 31-year-old, 4-time All-Star had a tough last season in Boston as nagging knee injuries led him to only playing in play 43 of 72 games. The Thunder initially acquired Walker in a trade with the Boston Celtics back in June in turn for the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and a 2025 second-round pick.

