Students Can Now Apply To Work With Travis Scott’s Hard Seltzer Company ‘CACTI’ — Details Inside

Travis Scott is making moves at the speed of light.

After announcing his hard seltzer, CACTI, the rapper went on to collaborate with Dior for Paris Fashion Week, launch his own strain of cannabis, and partner up with Nike on a new sneaker collab. In addition to his own partnerships, Scott is always sure to give back to the community — and has most recently opened the CACTI College Ambassador Program. The program will allow students to work with his hard seltzer company!

“Update those resumes because this semester’s hottest back-to-campus job is officially accepting applications. Travis Scott’s CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer has announced its College Ambassador Program for the fall semester. Through this program, CACTI will pay ambassadors $2,000 plus bonus incentives, CACTI merch and more,” a statement shared by Complex reads, adding, “Interested students must be 21 or older and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The application is open right now and available here. The last day to apply is August 26.”

The site goes on to note a few more details, explaining the company will select students to manage “bar and liquor store sampling, digital engagement with CACTI’s social channels, rewarding peers with excitement for the brand with exclusive CACTI merch, developing and executing social media campaigns.”

Students will be selected from NYC, LA, San Francisco, Miami, Orlando, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas.