Cactus Farms: Travis Scott Is Launching His Own Handpicked Hybrid Strain Of Cannabis

Travis Scott has yet another business venture in store for his loyal following.

The “Goosebumps” rapper, dad to Stormi Webster, and boyfriend to Kylie Jenner is reportedly launching his own cannabis line, Cactus Farms. The name is not at all surprising coming from the Cactus Jack Records founder. So far, Scott’s 2021 has been incredible — he’s partnered with Dior, launched his own hard seltzer, collaborated with Jordan brand on his Jordan 6 “British Khaki” sneakers, and more. Now — like Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Jaleel White — Scott will advance into cannabis next.

NME reported Saturday, July 10:

The new partnership is the rapper’s first step into the growing marijuana industry and will start appearing in dispensaries in some states in the US this weekend. Fans will be able to pick it up from dispensaries that stock Connected Cannabis products in California and from Harvest dispensaries in Arizona from today (July 10). According to Connected Cannabis, Scott’s first Cactus Farms release is a hybrid strain that was hand-selected by the star himself. It is an “Indica-leaning strain” that is said to feature a “dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist.”

Do you have any plans on trying out Scott’s hybrid strain? Let us know!