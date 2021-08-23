Patagonia Breaks Up With Jackson Hole Ski Resort Over Right-Wing Rally Attending Trump Supporters

Outdoor apparel retailer Patagonia made a big statement when the company announced it would cease doing business with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, one of its most profitable partners and largest single customer in the Jackson Hole, WY area.

The news comes after one of the resort’s owners, Jay Kemmerer, held a GOP fundraiser on August 5 for U.S. Representatives Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), as well as for former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The event drew a negative response from a number of area residents, who showed up to protest and said others should stop patronizing the resort.

“It’s just a shame that it’s gotten to this point,” said Jorge Colon to WyoFile. He has worked various jobs in the region and, now in his 70s, cannot support the resort anymore. “I know they supply a lot of people with work, but to be backing up that group…is pretty embarrassing.”

For better context to this clash, note that 67.1% of the people in Teton County, WY (where Jackson Hole is located) voted Democrat in the last presidential election, and 29.6% voted for the Republican Party. By contrast, Donald Trump beat Joe Biden by 43% to win Wyoming, his largest margin of victory in any of the states.