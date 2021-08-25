Will Smith’s New Partnership With Fitbit Will Allow Premium Members To Work Out With Him Virtually

A partnership that makes all the sense in the world.

Wednesday (Aug.25), Fitbit announced it is partnering with Will Smith announcing the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star will be joining the company as its newest ambassador. As part of the union between Smith and the Google-owned company, the actor will provide exclusive content for social Fitbit Premium and an upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries, “Best Shape of My Life,” through his Westbrook Studios tentpole.

Ahead of Fitbit’s official announcement, Smith teased the partnership in his own hilarious way on his Instagram account before making it official in a follow-up post.

Starting September 27, Fitbit Premium members will be able to join Smith and his training team in exclusive video sessions of his “journey through workouts, mindfulness sessions and more with everything from HIIT and strength training, to yoga and meditation.”

It’s no secret that Will Smith is on a mission to get back to that body we saw in I Am Legend, or at least close to it. The star of the upcoming film King Richard and master of Instagram (debate your uncle) set the social media world ablaze when he shared a video of his “pandemic body,” expressing how proud of it he was but at the same time wanting to “feel better,” and vowing to get in the best shape of his life.

The post would go viral with other celebrities and fans sharing the pandemic bodies and following Will Smith on his fitness journey as he documented it on his Instagram account. Will Smith partnering with Fitbit was not the only news the company shared. The company also showed off its new Fall 2021 Lineup of wearables, including the Fitbit Charge 5, powered by Google’s popular Wear OS software.

Will Smith continues to be one of the few celebrities to use social media to his advantage correctly.

You can watch Fitbit’s entire announcement below.

Photo: Fitbit / Will Smith & Fitbit Premium