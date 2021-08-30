An Apple Car Could Be Announced Late 2021 According To THIS Japanese Pioneer [Details]

Back in January, reports about Apple being in talks with Hyundai to develop a self-driving car surfaced. In a general update on Apple’s foray into the automotive industry, Japanese chemist and Nobel Prize winner Akira Yoshino says an Apple car could be announced as soon as later this year. Speaking with Reuters about the next generation of electric vehicle batteries and the future of mobility, the lithium-ion battery pioneer said:

“Right now, the auto industry is thinking about how to invest in the future of mobility. At the same time, the IT industry is also thinking about the future of mobility. Somewhere, sometime, with the auto industry and the IT industry, there is going to be some kind of convergence for the future of mobility.”

“Tesla has their own independent strategy. The one to look out for is Apple. What will they do? I think they may announce something soon. And what kind of car would they announce? What kind of battery? They probably want to get in around 2025,” Yoshino added. “If they do that, I think they have to announce something by the end of this year. That’s just my own personal hypothesis.”

It’s certainly an exciting guestimate that has us keeping our fingers crossed. Read Yoshino’s full interview with Reuters here and let us know your thoughts and hopes in regard to what an Apple car could be like.