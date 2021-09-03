These Nike & Jordan Sneakers Are Absolute Steals On GOAT

The only way to close out the week is to do some sneaker shopping.

Missing out on kicks sucks, and Nike’s SNKRS app doesn’t make the experience any better, being that your basically playing the lottery now when it comes to trying to cop a pair of Jordans, Dunks, or any other of the Swoosh’s hot releases.

Catching Ls on the SNKRS is not the end all be all when it comes to sneaker shopping because the kicks usually end up on online sneaker markets like GOAT or StockX, giving you another opportunity to score the sneakers you struck out on if you don’t mind spending a bit extra for them. Now, that doesn’t mean every pair of sneakers on GOAT are ridiculously overpriced. In fact, you can still score some solid kicks at a reasonable asking price.

Cassius Life took it upon ourselves to find some sneakers from Nike and Jordan Brand that we think are worth your dollars and won’t beat your bank account up at the same time.

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘UNC’

The Air Jordan 1 is a staple among sneakerheads. However, some low-top variations of Michael Jordan’s iconic first signature sneaker do slap, especially this one that pays homage to MJ’s days at the University of North Carolina. Right now on GOAT, you can buy these in size 8 starting at $152. A size 10.5 and 11 will cost you $172. The most expensive size listed is a men’s 4.5, 6, and 6.5, each costing $600.

We think those prices for the most common men’s foot sizes are solid.

Air Jordan 7 Retro ‘Flint’ 2021

The Air Jordan 7 is another popular silhouette in the long line of Air Jordan sneakers. The 2021 “Flint” colorway isn’t a “grail” by any stretch of the imagination, BUT it doesn’t hurt to have a crispy pair in the stash to throw on now and then. Right now on GOAT, this particular sneaker is seeing a price reduction in ALL SIZES. So why not pick up a pair?

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE ‘Varsity Purple’

Now before you chastise us and say nobody wears Air Jordan 1 Mids, we get it. But, there are people out there who do, and we cater to everyone here on Cassius Life. So, with that said, if you love the Air Jordan 1 Mid, this SE ‘Varsity Purple’ is right up your alley. Right now on GOAT, you can still score a pair close to the retail price, and if you’re a size 15 can grab a pair for only $119.

Blazer Mid ’77 ‘Pomegranate.’

Next to the Chuck All-Star, Nike’s Blazer is one of the best all-purpose sneakers out there. You can literally dress this sneaker up or down, and it comes in plenty of flavors to choose from. The Pomegranate variation is a sleek style that isn’t loud but does make a statement when you wear them. Right now, you can land a pair at close to the original retail price.

Air Max 270 ‘Multi Color’

The Air Max 270 is not the iconic Air Max 95, but it is one of Nike’s most recent sneaker styles that do the Air Max name justice. The ‘Multi Color’ silhouette would make a nice addition to your collection and can be worn during the final days of the summer when hanging out with friends and enjoying the last remaining days of hot weather. If you head to GOAT, the most common sizes are seeing a price reduction.

Happy shopping.

Photos: GOAT