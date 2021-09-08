Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Is Reportedly Suing ‘Marathon Clothing’ Bootleggers — Details Inside

Nipsey Hussle’s estate is making sure the late legend’s image and legacy are protected.

Samiel Asghedom, Nip’s brother and estate administrator, is reportedly taking action against counterfeiters selling bootleg Marathon merchandise. According to the suit, most of the alleged offenders are operating out of China.

“The late rapper’s brother and estate administrator, Samiel Asghedom, just filed suit against several entities that the estate believes are behind a bunch of e-commerce websites selling knockoff Marathon-related clothing … which is Nip’s line,” TMZ reported today, September 8. “Asghedom says the estate has the rights to several registered trademarks — including a ‘Crenshaw’ logo for clothing, another clothing line called ‘South Central State of Mind’ and others — but claims the websites in question are using the marks without permission.”

The suit has been filed in a federal court located in Illinois, as Nipsey’s estate believes Illinois is where the bootleggers have been zeroing in on sales.