Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Is Reportedly Suing ‘Marathon Clothing’ Bootleggers — Details Inside

Nipsey Hussle attending Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball

Nipsey Hussle arrives to Rihanna’s 4th Annual Diamond Ball. | Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Nipsey Hussle’s estate is making sure the late legend’s image and legacy are protected.

Samiel Asghedom, Nip’s brother and estate administrator, is reportedly taking action against counterfeiters selling bootleg Marathon merchandise. According to the suit, most of the alleged offenders are operating out of China.

The late rapper’s brother and estate administrator, Samiel Asghedom, just filed suit against several entities that the estate believes are behind a bunch of e-commerce websites selling knockoff Marathon-related clothing … which is Nip’s line,” TMZ reported today, September 8. “Asghedom says the estate has the rights to several registered trademarks — including a ‘Crenshaw’ logo for clothing, another clothing line called ‘South Central State of Mind’ and others — but claims the websites in question are using the marks without permission.”

The suit has been filed in a federal court located in Illinois, as Nipsey’s estate believes Illinois is where the bootleggers have been zeroing in on sales.

“According to the lawsuit, there are tell-tale signs linking the various sites … including misspellings, similar checkout methods and accepted payments, ad tactics and so on,” TMZ adds. “The estate also believes a lot of these sites are operating out of China, and perhaps in concert with one another, using different operating systems and domain host sites to cover their tracks.”Nipsey’s estate wants a judge to force the websites to hand over their domain registrations. The estate is also “looking for big damages — either all the profits from the merch sales using the trademarks, or $2 million per infraction!!!,” TMZ went on to report.Serves them right for taking advantage of Nipsey and all he built to support his family and community. We will continue to keep you posted as more details regarding the lawsuit surface. The Marathon Continues…

