Ryan Leslie On How He Turned $100K Worth Of Apple Stock Into $16 Million

Apparently, Ryan Leslie made a killing off of Apple stock.

While talking wealth with Hill Harper on Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings’ Earn Your Leisure podcast, the singer-songwriter revealed that after investing $100K into Apple more than a decade ago, his stock is now worth nearly $16 million. Leslie was ready to cash out after making a profit of just $250,000 on the investment, but thanks to his mentor he stuck it out.

“I remember a conversation I had with my mentor. I said, ‘Hey look, man. I took your advice and man, $100,000 to $350,000 — I’ma cash out and get something nice for my mom. And he gave me an ultimatum at that time. He said, ‘Ryan, listen. You can go ahead and cash out, give something nice to your mom. We’ll shake hands, but I’ll never teach you anything again. Or, you figure out a different way to give something nice to your mom and hold on to that investment, and we’ll check in every single year around tax time and we’ll see what it grows to.’ And when we checked in this year, that $100K… was just under $16 million.”

Watch the clip of him telling the inspiring story below.

Ryan went on to highlight “the difference that mentorship makes.”

“Sometimes, the lens of expertise and the lens of experience can actually provide you wings that allow you to fly further than you can fly on your own,” he explained. It’s true — having someone to lead you through scenarios that you’ve never been in before is truly a blessing. Salute, King!