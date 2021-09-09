Legend Link-Up: Lil Nas X & Elton John Swap Looks In New Uber Eats Commercial [Video]

Lil Nas X and Elton John have joined forces ahead of their upcoming albums.

Not only have X and Elton collaborated on a song, “One Of Me,” that will appear on both projects, they also got together for a new Uber Eats campaign. In the accompanying commercial, the legend and legend-in-the-making swap two of their most iconic looks. They go on to compliment each other on their extravagant ‘fits and lightheartedly say “thank you” over and over again. “Some people get dressed up for dinner and some people REALLY get dressed up for dinner,” Uber Eats describes the ad. Tune into the funny food delivery service commercial above.

Lil Nas X and Elton John had nothing but great things to say about working with each other. “It’s been absolutely wonderful partnering with Lil Nas X, one of the most influential voices in pop culture, and with Uber Eats, my faithful favorite for everything delicious,” John said in a statement, according to Uproxx. “From taking selfies to deciding to swap looks on set, working together has been a blast.”

“I’m so excited and honored to be working with the legendary Elton John on this Uber Eats campaign,” Lil Nas X added in his own statement. “We had so much fun on set deciding what’s for dinner and trying on each other’s most iconic looks. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

X’s new baby Montero drops next Friday and Elton’s album Lockdown Sessions is due October 22. The latter will reportedly feature Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and more. Stay tuned!