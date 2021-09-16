Vanity Fair Hooks 50 Cent Up To A Lie Detector & Grills Him About His Ex-Girlfriends, Rap Lyrics, & More [Video]

50 Cent went out on a limb to prove he has nothing to hide.

In a segment for Vanity Fair, the rapper, author, actor, and businessman took a lie detector test and answered some pretty hilarious questions. From his DMs to whether or not he’s lied in his music and if he’s cool with his famous exes, some very spicy stones were unturned. 50, who passed the test with flying colors, admitted that he has embellished with some of his lyrics. He also said his old girlfriend Chelsea Handler is definitely funnier than he is and that he has no problem with his ex, Ciara.

When it comes to his lyrics, 50 was taken to task about his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ song “High All The Time.” The rapper doesn’t actually smoke or drink, but he says he was in fact high all the time because everyone around him smokes. As far as his bar “You can find me in the club, bottle full of bub” in “In Da Club,” 50 admitted to filling champagne bottles with ginger ale at times.

In one funny moment, he was asked if he knows anyone who smokes more than Snoop Dogg and not surprisingly, his answer was Wiz Khalifa. Check out the clip up top. BMF, 50’s newest television offering in the crime drama genre, is due on Starz September 26. It will tell the story of Black Mafia Family and stars some of our faves, including Kash Doll, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, and more. Be sure to tune into that as well!