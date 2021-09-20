50 Cent Drags The 2021 Primetime Emmys After White Folks Win In Every Major Acting Category [Details]

50 Cent pulls no punches, so it should come as no surprise that he’s reportedly sounded off regarding the Primetime Emmys not doing people of color justice.

Despite record nominations this year, no people of color actually won in any of the major acting categories — yep, white talent won in all twelve of the lead and supporting actor and actress categories, as PEOPLE noted soon after the show.

“RuPaul was one of the few people of color to take home a trophy during Sunday’s ceremony, winning for outstanding competition program and becoming the most-awarded person of color in the history of the Emmys with 11 wins,” PEOPLE went on to state, adding “I May Destroy You writer, star and director Michaela Coel was also celebrated when she won for outstanding writing for a limited series.” Get into the full recap of last night’s snubs here.

In a since-deleted post shared to social media, rapper, television producer, and actor 50 Cent blasted the annual awards show.

“Listen the Emmy’s still has a separate bathroom for colored folks,” 50 wrote, according to a screenshot that has been making its rounds. “I’m gonna put the NAACP awards on the air at the same time and f*ck up there numbers 🤔. No they really should be afraid of me I’m different.”

The Primetime Emmys famously snubbed 50 and Courtney A. Kemp’s critically acclaimed series Power, which has now spawned several successful spinoffs. What are your thoughts on the #EmmysSoWhite trending topic, and what 50 had to say about it? Chime in.