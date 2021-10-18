Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes Keep “Hot Girl Summer” Going With New Hot Sauce

Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a. Tina Snow, isn’t just burning up the charts anymore. The 26-year-old Houston, TX rapper has partnered with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to launch her own flavor of hot sauce, Thee Heat. It is the first in a trio of sauces between the two Southern powerhouses, and it debuts on Tuesday, October 19, in 15 countries, including the United States.

The H-Town Hottie “worked closely with the Popeyes culinary team to develop the exclusive Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce,” said the statement from Popeyes, “which flaunts a sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan’s sassy personality.”

To promote the Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion partnership, a new 14-second ad hit social media, and we see Meg dressed up as a cowgirl whose hot sauce is stolen. (Rumors are that it was snagged by her alter ego, Tina Snow, but we’ll have to check out the next drop to learn more.)

There will be tons of merchandise to also celebrate the collab, including tumblers, hats, bikinis, plush toys, and more. Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes Americas, said, “Popeyes’ one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration,” and the company looks “forward to working closely with her over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur.”

But Meg is doing more than cooking up heat in the kitchen, though. She is also expanding her business game and becoming a Popeyes franchisee. “I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes restaurants,” said Meg in a statement. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

Also, Meg and Popeyes will give back to the rapper’s hometown by making a donation north of $100K to the charity Houston Random Acts of Kindness. The organization’s goal is” to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community.”

Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes chief marketing officer, said, “We have a lot in common with Megan Thee Stallion — from our Southern roots, to our shared love for flavor with a lot of spice, she embodies the proud, spirited, joyful, and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and heritage.”

Visit TheeHottieSauce.com to sign up for more updates about the Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion collab. And check out your local Popeyes on October 19 to get your own bottle of Thee Heat.