Could Mark Jackson Coach The New York Knicks Next Season?

Hornacek's games might be numbered.

By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted 2 hours ago

Sports 03.21.18

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

Source: Stephen Dunn / Getty

Not much has change with regards to the the Knicks this season.

Carmelo Anthony left New York, as many expected, to join forces with Paul George and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City and Kristaps Porzingis became the face of the franchise. But on February 6, the 7 footer suffered a torn ACL and is ruled out the rest of the season and isn’t expected to return to the court for at least 10 to 12 months. But, him being out has given others like Trey Burke Frank Ntilikina a chance to get more possessions alongside the $70 million man, Tim Hardaway Jr, and big man Enes Kanter.

Despite that, the New York Knicks are still the New York Knicks. They may have just won there second straight thanks to Ntilikina scoring a season-high 19 points, but they’re currently 11th in the east with a 26-45 record. The staff and players that Phil Jackson hired still loom in the front office and the most obvious that doesn’t seem to be working out is head coach Jeff Hornacek. And according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Mark Jackson is looking like a suitable replacement. Jackson was most recently the head coach for the Golden State Warriors from 2011-2014, helping the go from 23-43 in 2011-12, 47-35 in 2012-13 and 51-31 in 2013-14. If Jackson could put the Warriors on the road to success, he could very well do the same in the Big Apple.

In other Knick news, Porzingis underwent ACL surgery over a month ago and was already spotted putting up shots at the gym at his Manhattan apartment building. Coach Hornacek doesn’t seem too worried because he’s not in any physical contact. But an even bigger problem looms at Madison Square Garden, its name is Joakim Noah and it costs $72 million. Noah hasn’t reported to the team since a verbal altercation with Hornacek in January.

