THIS Small-Time Actor Was Arrested For Allegedly Vandalizing A NYC George Floyd Statue [Video]

We can’t imagine any reason a person would desecrate the image of George Floyd — other than racially-motivated hate, that is.
After video footage of a white man doing just that went viral, new reports reveal the vandal in question to be struggling actor Micah Beals. According to CNN, Beals has been charged and arrested for the incident, in which he allegedly threw gray paint onto a bronze NYC statue of Floyd while riding a skateboard. The 37-year-old (who’s reportedly appeared on Parks and Recreation, CSI: NY, That’s So Raven, and more) has been charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief.
“A man was arrested in connection to vandalism of the bronze statue of George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square earlier this month, according to the New York Police Department,” CNN confirms, adding “Micah Beals, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with criminal mischief, said NYPD Detective Annette Shelton. He was arraigned just after midnight Tuesday and released on his own recognizance, said Caitlin Fowles, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. His next court date is scheduled for November 1.”
The beautiful statue of George Floyd was unveiled only days before it was defaced. As the entire nation knows, Floyd was killed at the hands of white ex-police officer, Derek Chauvin, who’s been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the disgusting act.
Floyd’s death sparked an uprising across the nation. Honoring his memory is the very least we can do, but obviously racists don’t agree. We will continue to keep you posted with any new developments in this case.