THIS Small-Time Actor Was Arrested For Allegedly Vandalizing A NYC George Floyd Statue [Video]

We can’t imagine any reason a person would desecrate the image of George Floyd — other than racially-motivated hate, that is.

After video footage of a white man doing just that went viral, new reports reveal the vandal in question to be struggling actor Micah Beals. According to CNN, Beals has been charged and arrested for the incident, in which he allegedly threw gray paint onto a bronze NYC statue of Floyd while riding a skateboard. The 37-year-old (who’s reportedly appeared on Parks and Recreation, CSI: NY, That’s So Raven, and more) has been charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief.