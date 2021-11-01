Drake Cops New Icy Emoji-Inspired Bling, Purple Demon Included [Video]

Drake hit Instagram to show off new ice and, like Certified Lover Boy, his new bling is emoji-inspired.

Back in September, Drizzy went viral with his CLB cover art, which featured pregnant emoji ladies of multiple ethnicities. While CLB wasn’t his most sensual album, the artwork was a perfect illustration of how a lot of women feel after listening to Drake’s music… if you know, you know.

Now, in what is most likely an homage to himself and his Certified Lover Boy success, Drake copped a new piece full of all the emojis we use daily. Of course he included the purple demon emoji, which he infamously and hilariously used to shade Kanye West. Amongst other included emojis on the chain are the eight ball, the eggplant, the owl, and more. Below check out a behind-the-scenes clip, in which NYC Luxury lets fans in on the making of the iced out piece.

“Thank you for trusting us with the project wasn’t easy but I think we killed it,” the luxury jewelry company captioned the video. Seemingly pleased with the final product, Drake also posted a clip on his story.

Love it, hate it? Let us know your thoughts on the icy necklace either way.