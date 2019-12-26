Drake Opens Up About Beef With Kanye West And Pusha T, Talks About Getting Booed Of Stage, & More

Drake interviews are rare. But one that last’s longer than two hours are the ultimate Christmas gift for Drizzy stands.

The Canadian rapper sat with Rap Radar podcast hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller to talk about, well, everything.

Over the course of two hours Drake was finally asked about some topics he’s been able to avoid– namely the beef with G.O.O.D Music’s Kanye West and Pusha T, admitting he felt like the two teamed up against him.

“It’s all rooted in that situation, yes. I think that he definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews. I know that… There’s something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can’t fix it for him. It just is what it is. I could never ever ever ever turn my back on the things that I’ve said about him in a positive light, and I still feel all those same things…I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him.”

On the Pusha T side of things, Drake immediately turned down the idea of reconciliation when B. Dot asked.

He has “no desire to mend anything with that person.” He explained, ” the situation just went where it went and there is no turning back, it’s not like those other situations that you mention.”

But the one rapper he did feel a need to squash beef with was JAY-Z.

“I think JAY has respect for me and he’s aware of the massive respect that I have for him at the end of the day,” Drake said.

On a more light-hearted note Drake opened up about getting booed off stage while performing on stage at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Naw.

“I just walked myself into a situation, I kind of felt it backstage too,” he said. “I was a little confused. I was kind of sitting there, going like, ‘You guys know Frank’s not here, right? You may as well get over that… let’s rock, I’m the guy, I’m the replacement. I got a couple joints if you wanna hear them.'” He then joked that he should have just stated singing Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin Bout You,” the 2012 hit from his channel ORANGE LP.

The conversation opened up with Drake talking about his living in his newly-built home in Toronto and dissecting just how important So Far Gone is to his city and how it cemented the beginning of his legacy. He acknowledged that some think he has no classics in his discography, but he’d argue that the conciseness and sound of Nothing Was The Same proves everyone wrong.