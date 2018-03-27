Home > Sports

LiAngelo Ball Declared for the 2018 NBA Draft— But Will He Get Picked?

Another Ball to the Lakers, or nah?

By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted 35 mins ago

Recent 03.27.18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 01 Cal State LA at UCLA

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The LaVar Ball plan seems to be working just fine.

Lonzo Ball is already on the Lakers and has had a stellar rookie year. Next up is his little brother LiAngelo. And after a few months playing professional ball with Lithuania’s Vytautas Prienu club, the middle Ball brother is ready to make his way back to the states.

According to Yahoo Sports, Ball has officially declared for the 2018 NBA Draft this coming June. He’s expected to work out for several NBA teams when he’s back in America and will also take part in the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy in Florida. Ball unexpectedly left UCLA this past December after he and two teammates were arrested for shoplifting in China. LaVar wasn’t happy with the playing time he was getting in UCLA, and decided that it was time to take his son back under his wing. Since playing in Lithuania, he’s established himself as a pro player with potential. He leads the league with 15.7 points and  2.9 rebounds, and is shooting 45 percent from three-point range.

But the question is, will he be selected come June? When he was at UCLA, he rarely came off the bench, and a benched player getting drafted into the NBA isn’t typical. But Father Ball previously issued a hilarious ultimatum: If the Lakers don’t draft Gelo, Lonzo will leave.

“If they don’t take Gelo this year, I bring back Gelo here [to Lithuania], to play with Melo for two years. Lonzo will be on his third year, and I [will] let every NBA team know that Lonzo is not going to re-sign with the Lakers, but will go to any team that will take all of my three boys. That’s my plan,” Ball told Lithuanian journalists.

The only problem is that Lonzo will have to wait another three seasons to become a restricted free agent, and he is not set to fully hit the open market until after his fifth season. But we don’t doubt that LaVar has something up his sleeve because he always does.

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season

12 photos Launch gallery

Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season

Continue reading LiAngelo Ball Declared for the 2018 NBA Draft— But Will He Get Picked?

Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season

lamelo ball , lavar ball , liangelo ball , lonzo ball , los angeles lakers , UCLA

Recent Stories:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
BRUHstrology
BRUHstrology: How It’s Goin’ Down (Week of 03/25/18)

We decode your horoscope so you don't have to.
The Back 03.26.18
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Gina Rodriguez Will Be Carmen Sandiego on Netflix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 01 Cal State LA at UCLA
LiAngelo Ball Declared for the 2018 NBA Draft— But Will He Get Picked?
YZ Chin 'Though I Get Home' Cover
BOOK ENDS: 4 Things to Know About YZ Chin’s ‘Though I Get Home’
Cardi B 'Invasion Of Privacy' album cover
AM Roundup: Cardi B’s Album Release Date, Serena Williams’ HBO Series, Prince’s Toxicology Report
Baton Rouge Reels In Aftermath Of Ambush Shooting Killing Three Police Officers
A Decision On Police Indictments Has Taken A Frustratingly Long Time In Alton Sterling’s Case
Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour At The Forum In Inglewood, CA
It’s A Rap: DMX Will Play His Songs To Win At His Sentencing
Clothing Retailer H&M Apologizes For 'Coolest Monkey' Hoodie Ad
H&M’s Profits Have Plunged After Its Racist Monkey Hoodie Ad
'Ready Player One' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Lena Waithe Delivers Hilarious Clip From Spielberg’s ‘READY PLAYER ONE’
Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
Black Activists Announce Next Moves To Get Justice For Stephon Clark
Portrait of a young confident woman
BLACKIPEDIA: The Deal with ‘Multiple Jeopardy’
POC Youth March - NYC
NYC Black & Brown Youth Want You To Know, ‘We Been Marching’
Vans x A Tribe Called Quest
Vans and A Tribe Called Quest Partner for Exclusive Drop
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now