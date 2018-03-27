LiAngelo Ball Declared for the 2018 NBA Draft— But Will He Get Picked?

The LaVar Ball plan seems to be working just fine.

Lonzo Ball is already on the Lakers and has had a stellar rookie year. Next up is his little brother LiAngelo. And after a few months playing professional ball with Lithuania’s Vytautas Prienu club, the middle Ball brother is ready to make his way back to the states.

According to Yahoo Sports, Ball has officially declared for the 2018 NBA Draft this coming June. He’s expected to work out for several NBA teams when he’s back in America and will also take part in the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy in Florida. Ball unexpectedly left UCLA this past December after he and two teammates were arrested for shoplifting in China. LaVar wasn’t happy with the playing time he was getting in UCLA, and decided that it was time to take his son back under his wing. Since playing in Lithuania, he’s established himself as a pro player with potential. He leads the league with 15.7 points and 2.9 rebounds, and is shooting 45 percent from three-point range.

But the question is, will he be selected come June? When he was at UCLA, he rarely came off the bench, and a benched player getting drafted into the NBA isn’t typical. But Father Ball previously issued a hilarious ultimatum: If the Lakers don’t draft Gelo, Lonzo will leave.

“If they don’t take Gelo this year, I bring back Gelo here [to Lithuania], to play with Melo for two years. Lonzo will be on his third year, and I [will] let every NBA team know that Lonzo is not going to re-sign with the Lakers, but will go to any team that will take all of my three boys. That’s my plan,” Ball told Lithuanian journalists.

The only problem is that Lonzo will have to wait another three seasons to become a restricted free agent, and he is not set to fully hit the open market until after his fifth season. But we don’t doubt that LaVar has something up his sleeve because he always does.