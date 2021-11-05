STREAMED: Travis Scott Drops “ESCAPE PLAN” And “MAFIA,” Summer Walker Gets Savage On “Still Over It,” & More

Travis Scott — ESCAPE PLAN/MAFIA

Travis Scott is back with a 2-pack. Just before hosting his annual “Astroworld” show in his home state, La Flame returns to the music scene with a two-song project, Escape Plan/Mafia. As one might expect based on that title, the two songs on this project are “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.”

The first of the two was produced by OZ and Nik D. Over booming bass, Scott rhymes about a woman in his life. “Fuck that Birkin, she just needs some encouragement,” he raps. “Fix that attitude, she think she need a surgeon / Show some gratitude, I put you in that altitude.”

The second cut on this offering was produced by Jahaan Sweet and Boi-1da. Swimming in soothing piano keys and a thumping bass line, La Flame flows in his melodic tone. “I couldn’t do none of this by myself,” he sings. “We mafia, they in the tuck.”

J. Cole, who is not listed as a feature, pops up as a surprise guest on the latter cut. He only adds a few lines to the track. “You know it’s going down,” he sings. “You know I’ma bring a parade if I fall through this town.”

This bundle arrives just in time for “Astroworld 2021,” a music festival that is set to include appearances from SZA, Young Thug, Bad Bunny, Tame Impala, Master P, 21 Savage, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Baby Keem. Beyond that, the fest is also set to feature Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Toro Y Moi and more.

Post Malone and The Weeknd — “One Right Now”

What happens when you combine the forces of two popular powerhouses? Post Malone and The Weeknd set sail to find out with their new collaboration, “One Right Now.”

Louis Bell, Brian Lee and Andrew Bolooki produced and wrote on this record for Abel and Posty. Billy Walsh also earns songwriting credit here alongside the trio and the co-stars. “Said you love me but I don’t care,” Weeknd sings. “Don’t call me baby when you did me so wrong,” Malone adds for his part.

“One Right Now” comes at a time when The Weeknd is running heavy on collaborations. He recently teamed up with Belly for a couple of tracks and dropped “Moth to a Flame” with Swedish House Mafia. Abel also recently released his own “Take My Breath” single.

Malone is seemingly crafting his follow-up to the massively successful Hollywood Bleeding. This track follows Post’s “Motley Crew” single which made a splash earlier this year.

Listen to “One Right Now” below.

Summer Walker — Still Over It

Summer season is upon us once again as the Atlanta songstress Summer Walker unleashes her second album, Still Over It.

The highly-anticipated 20-song album includes appearances from Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox, and JT from the City Girls. It also includes guest spots from Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and narration from Ciara on “Ciara’s Prayer.”

Still Over It is an “opportunity to learn from my mistakes,” according to the singer. “You don’t have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions,” she told Apple Music. “Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you. Don’t ignore the red flags. And don’t think you have to stay somewhere ‘cause you can’t find better — you can and you will.”

This is, of course, a follow-up to Walker’s 2019 debut Over It. That alum included collaborations with Drake, Jhené Aiko, Usher, 6LACK, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

Silk Sonic — “Smokin’ Out the Window”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are reunited as Silk Sonic for their latest collaboration, “Smokin’ Out the Window.”

The track kicks off with an astounded Mars. “Must’ve spent 35-45,000 up at Tiffany’s,” he laments in the opening line. “Got her badass kids running around my whole crib like it’s Chuck E. Cheese.”

.Paak delivers the song’s hook: “Here I am all alone,” he sings with sorrow. “I’m so cold / You got me out here, smokin’ out the window / Singing, ‘How could she do this to me?’”

In classic fashion, Anderson provides a spoken word bridge. “Look here, baby,” he says. “I hope you find whatever it is that you need but I also hope that your trifling ass is walking around barefoot out in these streets.”

Directed by Bruno Mars and John Esparza, the song’s music video is a throwback television performance, complete with giant stars synchronized dancing, and vintage camera flares.

Listen to “Smoking’ Out the Window” and watch the visual below.

Aminé — TWOPOINTFIVE

Here we go again. After dropping his sophomore album Limbo, Aminé is back on the scene with his newest project, TWOPOINTFIVE. This is a sequel to the Oregon rapper’s ONEPOINTFIVE project, which landed between his first and second LPs.

Fans already caught a glimpse of the new offering with the project’s lead single, “Charmander.” There is also a thematic through line as comedian Rickey Thompson shows up all over this project, much like he did with the first.

Last year, Aminé opened up about the way he likes to craft his projects during an interview with Esquire. “I think people know my voice and know the way I like to rap,” he said. “That style of my rapping has never really changed, but phonically, I do believe albums should change. That’s kind of how, that’s how I like to make music at least. If I made the same album twice, I really really don’t think people would be hyped about that.

Listen to TWOPOINTFIVE below.