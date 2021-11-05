eBay’s “Sleigh Drop” Lets You Buy Sneakers From LaLa Anthony, DJ Skee & Jacques Slade Personal Collections

If you ever wanted to get your hands on a pair of kicks from your favorite celeb/sneaker enthusiast, eBay is here to make that happen.

Friday (Nov.5), eBay launched “The Sleigh Drop,” a new sales event that will allow customers to purchase grails straight from celebrity sneakerheads LaLa Anthony, DJ Skee, and Jacques Slade closets. Starting today, shoppers can see selections from DJ Skee’s collection, including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White, Air Jordan 2 Retro Just Don, adidas YEEZY Boost 750 OG, and the Nike Air Yeezy 2 NGR Pure Platinum for November.

Speaking on the sales event, Garry Thaniel, General Manager of Sneakers at eBay, said:

“This holiday looks really different, and these drops give sneakerheads access to highly coveted pairs that you can’t get anywhere else. Supply chain challenges have reshaped the season, and shoppers are craving the rare, the unique, and the hard-to-find, especially when it comes to enthusiast categories like sneakers.”

The event will continue throughout December, with kicks coming from Jacques Slade (Dec.3) and LaLa Anthony (Dec.17) personal collections.

To shop the 700+ sneakers, DJ Skee is making available. You can head here.

Photo: eBay / eBay Sneaker Drop