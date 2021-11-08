Amazon Worker Fired For Having Barefoot Woman In Back Of Truck Confirms She’s A “Close Friend”

And you say she’s just a friend.

At least that’s the excuse that a fired Amazon worker is using after possibly dropping off a package during work hours. It all occurred in late October when a Florida driver let a woman clad in a black dress (and no shoes) in the company truck and was subsequently fired.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers,” Amazon told TMZ in a statement. “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

Now, the driver, Tywan George, has come forward to explain what he was doing in the back of that Amazon truck, and it’s pretty much what we all thought.

He was “delivering packages” and “making ends meet” was his response when asked why the woman was in the back of the van.

He continues to be vague but says what occurred in the van was ‘what any other man in America would do in his situation,’ which included spending time with “his partner.”

According to the New York Post, the TikTok video originally shared by user @patrickhook01 was viewed more than 11 million times within just five days and made the block hot for George, a 24-year-old Tampa resident.

Relive the hilarious moment on Twitter below: