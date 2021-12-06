Tyra Banks Celebrates Her Grown Woman Curves In Sexy Birthday Post [Photos]

Tyra Banks has been one of the most famous women in the world for as long as we can remember, but it’s still hard to believe she’s almost 50 years old.

This week, the supermodel brought in her 48th birthday in the most positive way possible, hitting Instagram to celebrate the grown woman she’s become. Posting a series of swimsuit flicks to her personal IG account on her big day, Tyra wrote: “It’s my BIRTHDAY! 💫 And every year this BODY of mine keeps changing. My body of work and my body ody ody. My body is fuller. And so is my mind. 🧠 Happy Birthday to all my fellow Sagittarius out there. Here’s to growing together, in more ways than one. 😉”

Beverly Johnson, Heidi Klum, Don Benjamin and more hit her up comment section to show her some love. See the sexy post up top.

In other Tyra Banks news, she’s recently caught some flack behind her hit competition series America’s Next Top Model. In case you missed it, ANTM alum Sarah Hartshorne attempted to blast Tyra on Twitter, revealing contestants were only getting paid $40 per episode with “no residuals and we had to pay for food.” However, Tocarra Jones (who also competed on the show) came to Tyra’s defense, noting people don’t generally get paid for participating in a contest. See Tocarra’s interview with TMZ here.

We are sure we’ll hear from Tyra on the latest ANTM controversy when, and if, she wants to speak on it. Until then, we’re wishing one of our faves a happy, happy birthday.