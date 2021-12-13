Travis Scott Fallout Continues As Astroworld Rapper Is Booted Off Coachella 2022 Lineup

T

ravis Scott continues to suffer from the fallout of last month’s Astroworld Festival disaster as he is no longer a member of the Coachella 2022 lineup per Variety. The news comes a few days after Scott’s panned interview with Charlemagne Tha God, Anheuser-Busch’s decision to place the rapper’s line of Cacti hard seltzers on indefinite hold, and Nike’s postponement of its Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack collab with Scott.

TV station KESQ said that the city of Indio, CA and Community Services Manager Jim Curtis informed it that Scott would not be included in next year’s Coachella, scheduled for April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022. However, no reps for Scott, the city of Indio, or any of the festival’s organizers have confirmed Scott’s removal.

Some hours after the November 5th Astroworld tragedy, a Change.org petition was started to get rid of Scott from Coachella and all other festivals going forward. The petition’s drafters asked entertainment company AEG, AEG’s subcompany Goldenvoice, and Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollet to stop working with Scott anymore because of his “gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life.”

While it’s not clear as to what extent the petition influenced Scott’s dismissal, it does have 60.5K signatures at the time of this article’s publication and is among the top ones on the Change.org website.

Scott did withdraw from this year’s Day N Vegas Festival because he was “too distraught to play,” according to Variety, and he pledged to refund all monies paid by attendees of the Astroworld concert. He has even offered to pay one month of therapy costs for anyone affected by the concert and to cover the funeral costs for thosee who died at the event. (The count currently stands at 10.)

However, at least half of the families of the deceased have refused Scott’s offer. Some people more are deeming his move as a publicity stunt aimed at softening the blow from a pending $10 billion lawsuit that involves Scott, LiveNation, and others.

Scott maintains that he was unaware of the chaos in the audience due to limited visibility. However, he told Charlamagne tha God during their 51-minute interview that he feels for the families of the dead and the injured. “All things are understandable and, you know, at the time they’re grieving, and they’re trying to find understanding and, you know, they want answers,” said La Flame. “I just wanted to make sure that they knew that I was there for them.”