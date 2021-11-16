Travis Scott’s “Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack” Release Pushed Back Following Astroworld Tragedy

The deadly events at Astroworld continue to set ablaze to everything attached to Travis Scott.

Aside from the Houston-based festival, the rapper has also partnered with Nike, letting his creative chops flow through his Cactus Jack branded streetwear and sneakers. While several pairs have been released over the years, an upcoming pair has rightfully been pushed back now that the festival has led to at least ten people dying– most recently, 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

According to the AP, he was the youngest festival goer to pass away after he was sitting on his father’s shoulders when a crowd surge rushed him. The father lost consciousness, and when he came to, Ezra was missing and eventually found at the hospital with severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being trampled.

Nike responded to the pushed-back “Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack” release via the SNKRS app to let fans know what was going on and why the original go-live date of December 16 was no longer.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said Monday.

Scott’s other formal partnerships have taken a hit as well; just last week, the Houston Rockets also scrapped “Travis Scott Night” with a moment of silence for the victims, and Fortnite removed the Travis Scott emote from its game.

Here’s a closer look at the chaos that occurred at the Astroworld Festival.