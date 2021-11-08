Travis Scott Being Sued Over AstroWorld Tragedy As He Plans to Refund All Tickets

After this weekend’s Astroworld tragedy that saw eight people dead and hundreds more injured, Travis Scott is now being sued by one attendee of the event, and the legal action is foreseen as the first of potentially many more.

Manuel Souza was one of the dozens injured Friday night, and he is reportedly seeking at least $1 million in damages from Scott based on the claim that the chaos which ensued at Houston’s NRG Park was “predictable and preventable.” According to information from Billboard Magazine, the suit further alleges that Scott, entertainment company Live Nation, and concert organizer ScoreMore used Astroworld as “a motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety” and for the “encouragement of violence.”

Steve Kherkher, partner of the Houston firm Kherkher Garcia LLP and who is representing Souza, said, “Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner… Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases, actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviors.”

Kristian Paredes, a 23-year-old man who was also at Friday night’s concert, is taking Scott and Live Nation to court as well. Thomas J. Henry, Paredes’ lawyer, issued a public statement on his client’s behalf. “Many of these concert-goers were looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved a safe environment in which to have fun and enjoy the evening,” Henry said. “Instead, their night was one of fear, injury, and death… There is no excuse for the events that unfolded at NRG stadium on Friday night… they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on.” Paredes also named Drake and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation in his suit as well.

Scott, Live Nation, ScoreMore, and the other defendants have not addressed any of the suits directly. However, La Flame did issue a statement about the disaster on Saturday. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

Going one step further today, the Astroworld rapper promised to issue refunds to everyone who attended Friday night’s show and will not appear at the Day N Vegas Festival anymore, either. According to Variety, he has been reported as “too distraught to play.”

Roddy Ricch was present for Friday night’s melee, too, and he performed at Astroworld ahead of La Flame and Drizzy. In light of what happened, Ricch has pledged to give away his earnings to attendees’ loved ones who were affected by the tragedy. “Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out,” he wrote in his IG stories on Saturday, and he tagged Columbia music exec Shawn “Tubby” Holiday‘ as his point of contact.

“I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident,” Ricch added, “#Pray4Houston.”