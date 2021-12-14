12.13.21 HBCU Basketball Rankings

A packed-out HBCU Basketball game can produce the best of atmospheres in sports. The passion of the students, the DJ mixing up the latest hits, and the squad making exciting plays can create one of the most unique scenes you’ll ever see.

As you can imagine this is only amplified when your team is actually good, and especially when your team is the best of the best.

Everyone wants that title of being considered the best HBCU program in the sport. But sadly, everyone isn’t worthy of that title.

Throughout the 2021-2022 college basketball season, we will be ranking the best pound-for-pound HBCU basketball teams on the division one and division two levels.

Here are our National HBCU Basketball rankings.

*These rankings will be updated weekly until the final games are played on both the D1 & D2 level*

North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central has started the season 4-7 and has taken some lumps to schools like Iowa, Memphis, and Gardner Webb. Even though the Eagles have started slow, they still have one of the best coaches in all of HBCU basketball in LeVelle Moton and I expect them to get into a rhythm once MEAC conference play starts.

Kentucky State

Kentucky State is 4-3 to start the season and already has a couple of wins against SIAC opponents Savannah State and Fort Valley State. They will be a tough team to face in the SIAC this year.

Lane

Lane College is 5-3 on the early season, and already has a few wins against SIAC opponents this season with a monster win against Allen and a close win against Fort Valley State. The Dragons will be an interesting team to follow throughout the season after their strong start.

Southern

Southern is leading the SWAC right now with a record of 5-6 overall. They lost to Louisville by only 12 points earlier this season and lost to Tulane by only three points. They also played the University of Kentucky close this season as well. They are currently on a two-game win streak and have a win against Tennessee State already this season.

Howard

Howard is currently ranked second in the MEAC right now with a 5-4 record overall. They just picked up a great win in overtime against American university and they showed they could score some points when they put up 81 points in a loss to Villanova. The Bison should be a tough opponent in the MEAC this season.

Lincoln

Lincoln is off to a strong 7-4 start to begin the season. They demolished Cheyney 83-55 earlier this year. They have the most wins in the CIAA and come into conference play with a ton of confidence. Let’s see what the Lions do this season.

Virginia Union

Virginia Union has gotten off to a great start this season. They are currently 6-2 and already have wins over West Virginia State and Winston Salem State in the Chris Paul HBCU tip-off tournament. Virginia Union has been a traditional CIAA basketball power so it’ll be fun to see if they can continue to keep up their success.

Winston Salem State

Winston Salem State has an overall record of 6-2 and will be a team to watch in the CIAA this season. They have a great scoring punch and have wins against Clark Atlanta and Morehouse in the early part of the season. They’ll likely be one of the teams that will be in contention to win a CIAA title.

Benedict

Benedict has started off the year hot with a 7-3 record and a 3-0 record in the conference. They have the best record in the SIAC and will be competing for the Conference title this season.

Norfolk State

Norfolk has been undoubtedly the best squad in all of HBCU basketball this season. They have a 9-3 overall record and they’ve already beaten Grambling State, Hampton, and UNC Wilmington. They’ll have a great chance to win the MEAC championship this season.