Tyler, The Creator Visited By Jay-Z, Andre 3000, Kanye, and Others at His Golf Le Fleur Pop-Up

Tyler, The Creator has always been an “outside-of-the-box” artist with his music, so why should his foray into the worlds of beauty and fragrance be any different? The OFWG founder launched a pop-up in Malibu, CA over the weekend for his new line, Golf Le Fleur, and a bunch of Tyler’s celebrity friends came through to support the shop.

An assortment of hip-hop’s elite paid a visit to the store, including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, and Andre 3000. Even actress Tracee Ellis Ross showed up, and she brought her trademark lightheartedness by appearing dressed just like Tyler.

Tyler first developed his Golf Wang clothing line a decade ago, and then Golf Le Fleur debuted as a line of high fashion kicks at five years afterwards at Made L.A. five years later. You can buy items like short-sleeved button up shirts, leather jackets and a $35 afro pick at his new spot, which is described as “ever-changing,” on the site, adding that “[t]he store itself is a nomad.”

One source on inspiration for the move was the late designer Virgil Abloh. “I’ve known Virgil for a long time,” he told WWD. “And when he was doing what he was doing at first I was kind of iffy on it. I’m like, ‘Bro,’ — and over the years we’ve grown a relationship, especially the past few years, and it really bummed me out, the news I got. Some of these Golf le Fleur clothes are made in Italy and are handmade, and do you know who set all that up for me? He did. He was on calls and emails setting this stuff up for me in a world that I didn’t know, schooling me on so much…”

Golf Wang already has a brick-and-mortar headquarters in Los Angeles, but Tyler feels Le Fleur has a broader appeal and is looking to expand the spinoff into something bigger. What he really wishes, though, is that Abloh were still see with us to see how much he’s grown since their first time talking about Le Fleur.

“I wanted [Abloh] there so bad so he could see what his helping hand turned into,” Tyler reflected about the Off-White founder. “It really helped me with this, and I was like, ‘Oh, I wanted him to see it.’ And just be proud of where I’m taking this. But now, I just got to go harder. I just got to really take it there, because I believe he would want to see me continue to get there.”