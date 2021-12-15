Congrats!! Candace Parker Reveals She & Anya Petrakova Are Married & Expecting A Baby [Photos]

Congrats are in order for Candace Parker and her partner, Anya Petrakova.

The WNBA star hit up Instagram this week with two exciting reveals — not only are she and Anya expecting a baby, they’re also married!

“Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together,” Candace wrote, before dropping the bun-in-the-oven news and thanking Anya for all of her support over the years.

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!,” she said, adding “You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!”

Check out a beautiful montage of photos, showcasing their wedding and Anya’s baby bump, up top.

Everyone from Gabrielle Union to Boris Kodjoe took a moment to hit Candace’s comment section with sweet messages.

“Yesssssss!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!! And Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Union wrote. “Congratulations!!!! Finally!🎉👏🏽 Happy Anniversary @candaceparker & @petrarulove ❤️,” Vanessa Bryant commented. “Congratulations!! 🧡🧡🎉,” the WNBA added from its official Instagram account.

Their unborn child will be Candace’s second — shoutout to her firstborn, Laila (pictured below), and stay tuned for more precious baby news from the beaming and beautiful couple.