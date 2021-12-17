Michael Jordan & His Son Jeffrey Jordan Team Up To Launch Heir Inc.

You can now add Michael Jordan as the latest big-name personality to get in on the NFT wave.

His Airness is partnering with his son Jeffrey Jordan with the launch of Heir Inc., “a next-generation holding company that builds culturally-inspired consumer brands rooted in tech and entertainment,” the company’s website states. Jeffrey Jordan teamed up with Daniel George, Limitless Creative founder, and Jeron Smith, the former CEO and co-founder of Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, to found the company. According to Nice Kicks, the company closed a $10.6 million seed funding round by Thrive Captial, its first venture into the world of NFTs for the Venture Capital firm.

Solana Ventures also threw in some money to fund the company. Other notable names like Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, New York Knicks EVP, and Senior Basketball Adviser William Wesley, aka World Wide Wes, plus Alexis Ohanian are on board as angel investors.

So how does Heir work exactly? Athletes and supports will connect via “Huddles,” an exclusive experience to Heir available through blockchain grant users access to exclusive drops, access, and more.

Michael Jordan will serve as a strategic adviser and partner, but it remains a mystery if he will be featured on the platform after it launches sometime in 2022.

Sounds interesting. If you’re intrigued as much as we are, you can head here to learn more about Heir.

Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty