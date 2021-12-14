Wheaties Commemorates Century Mark With Michael Jordan On The Box For The 19th Time

Wheaties has long been known for their slogan “Breakfast of Champions,” and the brand has been celebrating its centennial all year long with its Century Box Series. As 2021 comes to an end, Wheaties closes out the calendar with a special athlete on its final box, and it will bear one of the most iconic champions of all time: Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

This honor will mark Jordan’s 19th time, and Wheaties teamed up with Jordan’s 23XI Racing, co-owner Denny Hamlin, and team driver Bubba Wallace for the upcoming 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season as well.

“To be able to honor MJ as part of the Wheaties 100th anniversary celebration and have Wheaties join the 23XI Racing family is special for our team,” said Wallace. “When you think of greatness, you think of Michael Jordan and his drive for excellence both on and off the court. His competitive nature and determination motivate me in my career every day. It is an honor of a lifetime to drive for MJ and rep the No. 23, a number that is such a big part of his legacy.”

A six-time NBA champion, Jordan is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist, highly respected businessman, and regarded as one of the most consummate winners in sports history. His Airness first appeared on a Wheaties cereal box 33 years ago, and he already holds the record for being on its front the most times.

Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties, released a statement about the occasion. “A modern-day legend and inspiration for champions of all ages, Michael Jordan is an incredible athlete, humanitarian and entrepreneur,” she said. “We are so proud to launch the next box in our anniversary series honoring one of the greatest sports stars and most-decorated Wheaties athlete in history.”

Fans of the NBA G.O.A.T. and Wheaties box collectors can find out where to buy limited-edition Wheaties Michael Jordan Century Boxes by clicking here.

There are also a few select Michael Jordan Gold Foil Boxes ($25.00 each), and they go on sale today, Tuesday, December 14, at noon EST. Visit www.Shop.Wheaties.com to get your own box while supplies last.