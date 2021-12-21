Stephen A. Smith Announces He Tested Postive For COVID-19 On ‘First Take,’ Still Has Smoke For Kyrie Irving

ESPN’s biggest star has been regulated to the virtual bench thanks to COVID-19.

Stephen A. Smith announced on his hit sport’s debate show First Take Tuesday (Dec.21) that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Smith revealed he learned of his positive diagnosis over the weekend.

Smith, 54, revealed on First Take he started experiencing mild symptoms when he returned from a trip to Los Angeles, detailing he was running a fever on Thursday evening (Dec.16). Smith was absent from Monday’s show because of his positive diagnosis explaining that his absence from Thursday and Friday’s taping was due to an endoscopy procedure and not COVID-19.

In a more subdued raspier voice, Smith said: