Aaron Rodgers Wears Anti-Cancel Culture Hoodie While White Tearing About Wokeness

It appears that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is more than just a professional football player—he’s also a professional at acting on the Caucasian urge to pretend to be oppressed.

So who’s oppressing Rodgers today? Is it the police? The government? Thanos?

Nope, none of the above. Apparently, Rodgers is facing a far more formidable nemesis—the “woke mob” and their “cancel culture.”

According to the New York Post, Rodgers wore a hoodie with the words “cancel culture” crossed out on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, and he really thought his attire showed he was doing something brave and radical as opposed to just showing that he’s another whining hypocrite pretending a mythical concept is a real thing.

There is no “cancel culture.” If getting dragged across social media was an effective tool for separating a problematic celebrity from their career, the thorough dragging Rodgers got for basically lying about getting vaccinated before he tested positive for COVID-19 would have easily changed his name to “Aaron who?” and he wouldn’t have been around Tuesday to share more of his pseudointellectual hot takes.

“The one frustration I have is that throughout all of this there hasn’t been any conversation about health,” Rodgers said on the show. “I don’t understand why society & the NFL hasn’t talked about legitimate Covid treatment options.”

Awwww, does no one want to talk about the best ways to manage a deadly virus and an ongoing global pandemic with an athlete whose medical expertise begins and ends at the University Of Check Out This YouTube Video?

“I like to speak the truth and I’m not part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time,” Rodgers boasted as if he wasn’t currently whining about virtually nothing in the safe space provided for him by McAfee.

First of all, I rue the day white people discovered the word “woke.” This term was borne from Black people’s natural way of describing the socially aware and now the color-redacted have Columbused the term and effectively removed all the seasoning from it.

Secondly, I love how people who complain about “cancel culture” are always complaining about an organized attempt at “silencing” people.

Here’s the thing: The so-called “woke mob” is made up of people who have every right to use their platforms to voice their opinions and, if they deem it necessary, call for the “canceling” of others. In other words, there’s no getting rid of “cancel culture” without silencing the people being accused of doing the silencing.

So basically, cancel culture opponents like Rodgers have a huge circular logic problem. They also have an imaginary villain problem. They also have an “I use words like ‘woke’ and ‘cancel culture’ because I’m just not very smart and critical thinking causes my butt to hurt” problem.

They’re all just really embarrassing at this point.