The Fallout Continues: Dior Postpones Travis Scott & Cactus Jack Collaboration Plans Indefinitely

Travis Scott suffers another business loss as Dior announces that their collaborative project with him will be postponed.



In a report from WWD, the luxury fashion house has decided not to go forward with the release of the capsule collection it had planned with Scott’s Cactus Jack line. released in the near future, if at all. “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” the company statement said.



The landmark collaboration was the first time Dior had ever teamed up with a musical artist, and it would’ve marked the first instance of its logo ever being altered. It was inspired by the Parisian fashion house’s affinity for all things Texas-related, as it was the first place in the United States that Christian Dior went to for one of his first shows outside of France. The men’s artistic director for Dior, Kim Jones, worked with the Houston rapper on the capsule collection before the events at Astroworld unfolded.



The news marks another in a string of brands dropping their plans to work with the “Highest In The Room” rapper, Nike has shelved their plans to issue a new release with him, and Anheuser-Busch has discontinued their Cacti hard seltzer collaboration. Scott has been keeping a relatively low profile in the wake of last month’s tragic events save for one exclusive interview with Charlamagne Tha God, which drew a barrage of criticism. “It really hurts. It hurts the community, it. It’s the city. It’s a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving.”, he said about how he’s handling the aftermath of the events, which claimed ten lives and injured hundreds due to a crowd surge.

Scott is facing several lawsuits, including a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of 282 attendees seeking $2 billion in damages.

Photo: Rick Kern / Getty