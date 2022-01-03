Sike!: Halle Berry Had All of Her Celeb Friends & Followers Thinking She Got Married To Van Hunt

No, Halle Berry did not marry Van Hunt.

The Academy Award-winning actress and social media’s latest favorite person had her Instagram followers throwing virtual rice at the top of the new year. Berry had folks (who didn’t spot the jig) thinking she and her boo-thang singer Van Hunt jumped the broom to start 2022.

In a post on Instagram, Berry, 55, shared a photo of herself and Hunt, 51, barefoot and kissing in what looked to be in front of an altar of sorts with the caption “Well… IT’S OFFICIAL,” leading many to believe she got hitched. On the second photo, a selfie of the couple, she wrote, “It’s 2022!” The gag is, the joke seemingly went over people’s heads, with many websites reporting she got hitched and tons of congratulatory comments pouring from fans and even her famous friends.

Names like Dwayne Johnson, Tia, and Tamera Mowery, Octavia Spencer, Ava DuVernary, and more all wasted no time sending the couple their love. “Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!” The Rock wrote, “Blessings, Queen! Wonderfulllll,” the When They See Us director commented.

Other big names like Naomi Campbell, Taraji P. Henson, plus Questlove fell for marriage jig, leaving their blessings for the couple. Eventually, Berry decided to get in on the fun by responding to comments. The Bruised star wrote “Yeeesssss!!,” in response to a confused follower asking, “It’s official.. it’s 2022. Isn’t that what this post is saying?”

To hammer home the fact she and Hunt are not married, Berry pinned filmmaker Oge Egbuonu’s “I’m [gonna] need some of y’all to scroll to the left,” hoping that would give folks a clue. Berry then decided to drop another IG post on Sunday (Jan.2), confirming that she did not get married, writing in the caption, “We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated. #nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday.”

Berry and Hunt have been dating since 2020. She made the relationship social media official when she shared a photo of herself wearing his t-shirt.

