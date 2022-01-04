Jason Derulo Put Hands On Two Guys In Las Vegas After They Called Him Usher

No, Jason Derulo did not fall down the steps of the Met Gala, but he did punch a guy for mistaking him for another R&B superstar.
TMZ is exclusively reporting that the “Talk Dirty” crafter got physical with two guys in Las Vegas after calling him Usher. Now, if any man was mistaken for the R&B superstar, that would be a compliment, but per the celebrity gossip site, Derulo did not care for it, and things got physical quickly, rushing the men and punching one of them in the face.
Per TMZ:
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ… cops were called to the ARIA hotel during the early hours of Tuesday morning after Derulo threw fists with the men.
Eyewitnesses tell us Derulo and one of the men were passing each other on an escalator when the guy seemed to troll Derulo by yelling, “Hey, Usher! F*** you, bitch!!!” That’s when Derulo got pissed and punched him right in the face, sending the dude to the floor.
TMZ also reports that Derulo slapped the second guy, with security jumping in to break up the altercation. In the video, Derulo, who was walking with security, opted to handle his business independently. Some would say he felt bold because he knew he had back up, just in case he bit off more than he could chew.
TMZ reports the two men decided not to press charges, but there is always the possibility of slapping the TikTok star with a lawsuit later. Derulo was hit with a trespassing notice from ARIA and was taken off the property. No serious injuries required hospitalization, but the two men did suffer facial wounds.
You can peep Jason Derulo losing his cool in the video below.
Photo: Neville Hopwood / Getty