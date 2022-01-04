Jason Derulo Put Hands On Two Guys In Las Vegas After They Called Him Usher

No, Jason Derulo did not fall down the steps of the Met Gala, but he did punch a guy for mistaking him for another R&B superstar.

TMZ is exclusively reporting that the “Talk Dirty” crafter got physical with two guys in Las Vegas after calling him Usher. Now, if any man was mistaken for the R&B superstar, that would be a compliment, but per the celebrity gossip site, Derulo did not care for it, and things got physical quickly, rushing the men and punching one of them in the face.

Per TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ… cops were called to the ARIA hotel during the early hours of Tuesday morning after Derulo threw fists with the men.