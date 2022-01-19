Rex Chapman Hired By CNN+ For New Hosting Gig, Joins Growing Team For Streaming Service

Rex Chapman, a former college basketball star and 12-year NBA veteran, is best known today for snagging and reposting viral videos with his massive signal-boosting behind them. This week, it was announced that Chapman will join the growing roster at the CNN+ streaming service network in a hosting role.

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), CNN made the announcement that Chapman, 54, will be a host on the upcoming streaming service which will make its debut in the first quarter of 2022.

Chapman is known for celebrating the highs of college basketball and NBA stardom, rebounding from the lows of opioid addiction and now for his viral social media presence where he shares humor and positivity. In that same spirit, Chapman’s weekly CNN+ show will include intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as Chapman looks for the silver lining beyond today’s toughest headlines. It will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, live programming and be available at launch.

Chapman joins CNN+ from Adult Swim where he was the host of “Block or Charge,” which was based off of his series of viral tweets. He is also the host of two podcasts, Charges with Rex Chapman and The Rex Chapman Show, a podcast about the latest news from the NBA. Chapman is a basketball legend at the University of Kentucky and a 12-season former NBA star. He has worked as an analyst for Kentucky basketball and NBA TV and a color commentator for TNT during the NBA playoffs.

Some might remember that Chapman was a bit of a high flyer, entering the 1990 and 1991 NBA Slam Dunk competitions and even got nods of respect from his peers. Chapman’s career began with the Charlotte Hornets in 1998 after two seasons with the University of Kentucky, going number 8 over in the 1988 NBA Draft.

While some peg Chapman as a social media influencer, Chapman seemingly rejected the designation in an ESPN interview. With over 1.1 million followers on Twitter, it’d be hard to ignore Chapman’s presence in the space.

